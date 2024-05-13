iPhone And Android Finally Get Anti-Stalking Alerts For Most Bluetooth Trackers

It didn't take following the launch of AirTags for reports of abusive usage to surface online. The most obvious was stalking, but experts also flagged how they are being used for car thefts. To assuage the concerns, Apple made a few changes such as enhancing the sound alert system, adding support for Precision Finding, and putting an unwanted tracker warning system in place. But that didn't really close the gap, as AirTags are not the only Bluetooth-based trackers out there, which means a bad actor could use something like a Tile or Chipolo chip to stalk a victim, irrespective of whether they are carrying an Android or Apple smartphone in their pocket.

With iOS 17.5 update, which has started rolling out starting today, that flaw is finally getting fixed. The update introduces a feature called "Cross-Platform Tracking Detection" that would not only detect an unknown AirTag around users, but also Bluetooth-based trackers from other brands, as well. According to the changelog, the warning system will kick into action "if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with." For iPhones, the baseline has been set at devices running iOS 17.5 that is now rolling out, while Android phones running Android 6.0 (or a later version) are qualified.