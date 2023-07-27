Your Android Phone Will Now Alert You To Unknown Trackers

The unknown tracker alert system comprises three key features designed to keep you safe from illicit tracking. The first feature is automatic tracker alerts, a notification sent to your phone in the event a Bluetooth tracking device that's not registered to your Android phone moves in the same direction and at the same rate as you for a prolonged period of time. By tapping the notification, you can see a live map of how long the tracker has been in your vicinity, as well as have the tracker make a noise to reveal itself without informing its owner.

The second feature is the action center, giving you several options for what to do in the event a tracker is uncovered. Using the action center, which you can bring up by tapping the alert notification, you can retrieve information about the tracker, like its serial number and the owner's phone number, as well as physically disable it so it stops tracking.

The third feature is the manual scan. If you're concerned that you're being tracked but haven't received a notification, you can activate the manual scan to find any nearby trackers that are close to you and far from their owners. This can be performed at any time in the Safety & emergency section of your Settings app.

The unknown tracker alert system is currently designed to work primarily with Apple AirTags, but Google is working to expand its influence to other brands.