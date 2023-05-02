Google And Apple Team Up To Combat Location Tracker Abuse

Apple and Google have locked horns over the years, but sometimes, the two aren't shy to do mutually beneficial business, whether monetarily or for good causes. Today, the tech giants have joined forces to combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking. These trackers are conveniently small, as their chief purpose is to hide within belongings or attach to sensitive personal items to help you find them, like your keys and wallet. But perpetrators have misused the tech to track unsuspecting people by secretly slipping products like Tile and AirTags into their victims' bags, cars, or other belongings.

Apple started chipping away at solutions to address these concerns early in 2022 after rampant reports of AirTag stalking. The joint proposal outlines a new wireless industry specification that will enable smartphones to detect when devices that don't belong to you are nearby. The detection will prompt alerts on Android and iOS devices. "Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve," said Dave Burke, Google's vice president of Engineering for Android.

Apple says the initial specification was drafted with insight from digital safety and privacy advocacy groups. The National Network to End Domestic Violence has pushed for such universal standards to protect abuse victims. "These new standards will minimize opportunities for abuse of this technology and decrease the burden on survivors in detecting unwanted trackers," said NNEDV senior director Erica Olsen.