Apple Sued By Victims Of AirTag Stalking

AirTags are convenient at keeping an eye on belongings and whereabouts of loved ones, but AirTags have also garnered a rather undesirable infamy among bad actors. Ever since they launched, the coin-sized trackers have been weaponized for acts like stalking cars and stealing cars. Now, two women have filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple, alleging Apple has been putting people in harm's way and misleading everyone about the safety of its AirTag products. News of the lawsuit was first reported by Bloomberg.

One of the plaintiffs argues that a former partner first started harassing her via social media. Concerned about her safety, the victim temporarily moved to a hotel, only for her iPhone to notify than an unidentified AirTag is traveling with her. After looking around, the victim found an AirTag hidden inside the wheel of her passenger car. It had been colored over and covered with a plastic bag to muffle the alert sounds.

When the victim moved to another location, the stalker deployed another AirTag to find her, and started taunting her on social media by sharing images of her nearby landmarks. The second stalking victim, mentioned only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, was harassed using an AirTag in the summer of 2022. She later found an AirTag hidden inside the backpack of her child. When she deactivated it, she came across another one nearby.