Every Major Smart Ring Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Smart rings have become increasingly popular — some say they're the next big thing after smartwatches in the wearable tech industry. Even major tech companies like Samsung are already spreading their tentacles into the market. However, a big name doesn't always guarantee the best quality, and smaller companies are proving to be just as competitive.

Advertisement

Today, depending on the brand's focus, smart rings can cater to various needs — especially in health and wellness. Many models offer sleep monitoring, fitness tracking, and even fertility and menstrual cycle tracking. Beyond health, other useful features like contactless payment are now possible in many smart rings. However, when purchasing these devices, factors like durability and ease of use are just as important as their range of features.

In the past few years, the industry has seen new entrants and major investments. While some brands have solidified their reputation among users, others are introducing fresh innovations that are driving even more demand for smart rings. That said, here is every major smart ring brand ranked from worst to best.

Advertisement