Every Major Smart Ring Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Smart rings have become increasingly popular — some say they're the next big thing after smartwatches in the wearable tech industry. Even major tech companies like Samsung are already spreading their tentacles into the market. However, a big name doesn't always guarantee the best quality, and smaller companies are proving to be just as competitive.
Today, depending on the brand's focus, smart rings can cater to various needs — especially in health and wellness. Many models offer sleep monitoring, fitness tracking, and even fertility and menstrual cycle tracking. Beyond health, other useful features like contactless payment are now possible in many smart rings. However, when purchasing these devices, factors like durability and ease of use are just as important as their range of features.
In the past few years, the industry has seen new entrants and major investments. While some brands have solidified their reputation among users, others are introducing fresh innovations that are driving even more demand for smart rings. That said, here is every major smart ring brand ranked from worst to best.
10. Circular
Circular's vision for its smart rings was to create a simple, wearable device that fits seamlessly into anyone's lifestyle. Its Ring Slim is designed to be minimalist and discreet, made with comfortable lightweight materials. While it certainly delivers on the seamless look, the aluminum build leaves much to be desired in terms of durability. You may notice scratches and chips after just a couple of weeks of use.
The Circular ring functions as a sleep and activity tracker, monitoring basics like heart rate, daily steps, temperature, and calories burned throughout the day. But how well do these features actually work? Its sleep tracking has room for improvement. When sitting down for an extended period, the app may wrongly assume you've fallen asleep, and if you wake up frequently during the night, this is likely to throw it off.
On the other hand, one of the standout perks is its vibration alert feature, which can be used as an alarm or reminder. However, you'll need to opt for the version that includes this, which is $60 more than the basic model without vibrations. There's also an AI assistant, "Kira," that provides performance feedback and wellness tips. While Circular claims the battery can last up to six days, if you're using performance mode, expect closer to two or three days of battery life.
9. Movano Health
For years, Movano has been dedicated to revolutionizing women's health by developing technology that is both accessible and reliable. The Evie ring is one of its standout products, designed to focus on wellness by tracking menstrual cycles, heart rates, sleep patterns, and body temperature.
One of the most impressive aspects of the Evie ring is its unique design. Crafted with liquidmetal, the product is available in gold, silver, and rose gold finishes and a wide range of sizes. But the best part is its open-ended design. This was created to accommodate hormonal cycles or other factors that can cause changes in your finger size. So even when you experience swelling, you can still comfortably take it on and off.
While the Evie ring offers a range of standard features you'd expect from a smart ring with this focus — including tracking symptoms and predicting periods — it falls short in a few areas. For starters, it's only compatible with iPhones, limiting its accessibility. The sleep tracker also lacks accuracy. The app itself feels pretty basic, and doesn't sync as seamlessly as you might hope.
8. Amazfit
Based in Hefei, China, Amazfit is a wearable technology brand that produces a range of accessories, from earbuds to smartwatches, fitness gear, and smart rings. Although the Helio smart ring is a recent addition to its range of products, it integrates perfectly into its ecosystem and has all the basics you'll expect of a smart ring.
The Helio ring is a small, lightweight accessory — just 2.6 millmeters thick and weighing up to 3.82 grams, depending on the size. Its titanium build provides solid durability, so you won't have to worry about scratches or chips too quickly. However, when it comes to design, you're limited to a smooth titanium finish and only two size options — sizes 10 and 12.
This smart ring is intended to help with athletics, designed to enhance sleep, recovery, and overall readiness. It comes equipped with sensors that track your steps, calorie burn, heart rate, and other key metrics. The sleep tracking is quite solid, monitoring your sleep and wake times, analyzing your sleep stages, and even providing an overall sleep score.
One thing to bear in mind is that the advanced features are subscription-based. This unlocks more information and AI-powered tools for a better insight into your health and fitness data.
7. Prevention
Prevention has a range of wearable tech designed to monitor and help improve your overall health. The company partnered with BodiMetrics to create Prevention Circul+, a water-resistant stainless steel smart ring with PVD coating. The device monitors blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and other relevant data to track your health and identify symptoms of various health conditions.
As a health tracker, the Circul+ offers four modes — Sleep mode, Exercise mode, Daytime mode, and ECG/BP mode — so you can choose what you want to monitor. You can also view real-time readings on its app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
However, when it comes to design, the Circul+ is a bit bulky, making it less convenient for all-day wear, especially if you're hitting the gym or doing other physical activities. It also only comes in three sizes — small, medium, and large — and offers just one color option: black. But the biggest downside is its battery life, which lasts only 16 hours. Compared to other smart rings on the market that provide days worth of battery life, that's pretty low.
6. SleepOn
SleepOn is a multinational company focused on sleep management, with a range of products tailored around this. In 2018, it launched the Go2Sleep Smart Ring, a device aimed at helping users monitor sleep patterns and detect abnormalities. This device tracks blood oxygen levels, heart rate, perfusion index, and sleep stages, collecting data and providing valuable insights on how to improve your sleep cycle and well-being.
One of the ring's unique features is the vibration alert, which notifies you if something unusual occurs during sleep or if you need to adjust your sleeping position. Moreover, the SleepON app complements the ring by offering personalized reports and daily recommendations to improve your sleep habits.
This ring has an easily recognizable design that's quite distinct from other smart rings. The Go2Sleep device comes in a food-grade silicone holder that fits snugly and comfortably on your finger. This design, which is unlike the usual titanium or aluminum build, makes it lightweight and soft, so you can wear it comfortably throughout the night. Also, the brand offers four different color options: blue, violet, gray-blue, and light-green. But perhaps the biggest perk of SleepOn's Go2Sleep ring is it's relatively affordable, currently retailing at $109 on the company's website.
5. Motiv
One of the standout features of the Motiv smart ring is its sleek, seamless design. It looks and feels just like wearing a regular ring, though its main purpose is fitness and sleep tracking.
The Motiv ring is waterproof and offers a three-day battery life, making it ideal for all-day wear. It's also built with durable titanium, so it's designed to withstand some wear and tear.
Though initially only compatible with iOS, the Motiv ring now supports Android devices. However, the Android app still has limited compatibility, meaning it doesn't work with certain smartphone models, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 6 and Note 7.
Unlike many other smart rings, this one doesn't feature any buzzes, vibrations, or physical indicators. Instead, all the data you need is available in the app. Motiv is deliberate with its sizing, offering seven different size options, and when you place an order, you receive a sizing kit to try for a few days, helping you find the perfect fit. Although the Motiv ring is no longer available on the official site or on Amazon, you might still come across it in local stores.
4. RingConn
RingConn is one of the costlier smart rings on the market, but it offers great value with no additional subscription fees. It offers two models available: the RingConn Gen 1 and the RingConn Gen 2.
Crafted from titanium with a PVD coating, the RingConn has a distinctive squared-off design and comes in three color options: gold, silver, and midnight black. One of the major perks of this device is its durable design — It does not scratch easily. Despite its toughness, the ring is incredibly lightweight, weighing between 3 to 5 grams — in our review of the RingConn Gen 1, we found it quite comfortable.
RingConn's extended battery life, which lasts up to seven days, is part of what sets it apart as a well-desired brand, especially with its range of functional features. The ring is equipped with various sensors for monitoring sleep and exercise. In terms of sleep tracking, it's quite advanced, collecting data like heart rate, SpO2 levels, and sleep stages and offering detailed insights through its app. The Gen 2 version even became the first smart ring to detect sleep apnea.
However, when it comes to fitness tracking, these rings have some shortcomings. While the app tracks basic activity, it doesn't provide detailed insights into specific workouts. That aside, RingConn remains one of the most innovative smart ring brands on the market, compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
3. Samsung
As one of the biggest players in tech, Samsung stirred up a lot of excitement when rumors spread about its smart ring release. That anticipation was met in July 2024 with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring, which quickly became a favorite for many. At $400, it's also one of the most expensive smart rings on the market, though it comes with no subscription fees.
Made from titanium, the Galaxy Ring has a sleek design and comes in black, silver, or gold. It boasts an impressive battery life, and can last nearly a week on a full charge.
The ring offers comprehensive sleep and activity tracking, recording key metrics like blood oxygen levels, sleep stages, heart rate, and other health data. It also syncs seamlessly with the Samsung Health app, providing daily insights and recommendations. A notable feature is the energy score, an AI-powered metric that combines your sleep and activity levels to give you an overall wellness rating.
One major perk of the Galaxy Ring is its seamless integration into the Samsung ecosystem, working well with Samsung watches and mobile devices. However, there are some drawbacks. It doesn't work with iPhones at all, and although it's compatible with other Android devices, features like the energy score, "Find My Ring," and the double-pinch gesture, are all exclusive to Galaxy phones.
Still, for a first-generation product, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring is an impressive addition to the wearable tech market.
2. Ultrahuman
Although a relatively new company, Ultrahuman's Ring AIR has become one of the best on the market today. While it has a pretty chunky look, this device is comfortable and weighs between 2.4 to 3.6 grams. It also has a solid battery life that can last up to six days.
Like most smart rings, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR tracks sleep and activity data, providing valuable insights into your health. The accompanying app offers detailed information on your sleep stages, circadian rhythm, calories burned, and number of steps, along with personalized advice for improvement. A good thing about this device is its in-depth data and insights– everything is broken down and explained, and pretty accurate too.
The Ring AIR is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. With 10 size options available, Ultrahuman makes it easy to find the right fit. When purchasing, you can request a sizing kit to ensure the ring fits perfectly.
Price-wise, this brand is on the higher end, retailing at $349 but with no subscriptions attached. However, the biggest downside with the ring is that it gets scratched easily, and so might not be ideal if you have to get rough with your hands often.
1. Oura
The Oura ring stands out among smart rings, earning its mainstream popularity due to its durability, precise monitoring, wide range of features, and sleek design. It boasts of a battery life that can last up to eight days, which is among the best offered by any smart ring. Although originally launched for sleep tracking, the Oura Ring now includes fitness tracking, menstrual and menopausal cycle tracking, and the newly introduced pregnancy insights.
One of the standout features of this device is its range of integrations and partnerships with other software platforms, like Strava, Therabody, and Natural Cycles. The partnership on the Natural Cycles app, for instance, allows users to track their menstrual and fertility cycles using data collected by the Oura Ring. The pregnancy insights introduced by Oura is also another great feature, it lets you track potential symptoms throughout the different trimesters.
Users receive daily data on their sleep and activity levels, with a score indicating how well their body is performing. Recently, Oura added a "resilience" feature that measures stress and anxiety levels, collecting data over time and even suggesting factors that might be contributing to elevated stress.
The primary downside of the Oura Ring is its subscription-based model— you'll need to pay $6 per month to access all the features.
Methodology
We arrived upon our rankings by considering the price, battery life and even the number of smart ring models a brand owns. We compared the innovative features offered by these brands, highlighting the standout features that differentiate them. In addition to innovation, we also looked at the efficiency of these features, particularly in terms of tracking accuracy and the depth of insights provided.
To ensure a robust and practical view, we examined professional reviews (including our own collection of smart ring reviews here at SlashGear) and feedback from users, to factor in comfort and overall performance. Since this is a device designed to be worn around the clock, its comfort and resistance to the elements over time also determined how we ranked these brands.