RingConn Gen 2 Review: Smart Ring Around The Corner

RingConn is just the latest in a line of smart wearable product-makers to release a smart ring to the public. While RingConn is already on it's second-generation smart ring, other major companies like Samsung have begun to drop in and compete. That's not to say that the RingConn brand has been on the market for a long time – the original RingConn made its debut earlier in 2024. But is the clever bit of jewelry really worth the cost? Or is it an inferior gimmick when compared to more established smart devices? RingConn provided a review unit of the RingConn Gen 2 for this review.

Advertisement

As things stand there are four colors of the RingConn Gen 2, gold, rose gold, silver, and black. So don't expect anything too wacky, RingConn isn't one to shake up the smart ring world with some outlandish customization options.

As for setup, RingConn makes the process pretty painless. Simply put the ring in its case to activate it, and download the app on your phone. The app, as with many similar apps, will require registration and this is the most tedious part of the installation. Once the app is installed, and the ring is in its case, link it to your phone via Bluetooth. It should crop up in the app once linked, and you're good to go. The app does require info like your height and weight for more accurate metabolic tracking, but as I said. The form filling is the most tedious part of setup.

Advertisement