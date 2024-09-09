RingConn's Ultra-Slim Gen 2 Smart Ring Earns SlashGear 'Innovation Award' At IFA 2024

The first-gen RingConn Smart Ring stood out with its comfortable design, in-depth sleep tracking, and reliable battery life. The successor builds up on that momentum courtesy of its slim design and four colors from which to choose. Tipping the scales at just around 3 grams and a cross-section profile of only 2 millimeters, the Gen 2 Smart Ring stands out as one of the thinnest and lightest options out there. RingConn claims its offering outshines rival products with a profile that is 12% narrower and 23% slimmer.

Color options are black, silver, rose golden and royal gold, with a total of nine sizes to pick from. And yes, RingConn offers a sizing kit with each order to help buyers pick the best size for their fingers. Notably, RingConn also offers a protective cover made out of hypoallergenic silicon material to keep the smart ring in pristine shape, while the ring's shell itself is made from aerospace-grade titanium alloy.

The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring is rated to last 10 to 12 days on a single charge, which is dramatically higher than the week-long battery endurance figures promised by the likes of Samsung and Oura for their respective smart rings. Paired with the supplied charging case, the RingConn wearable is said to provide enough juice for 150 days.

The company claims to have achieved those figures thanks to a reimagined efficiency algorithm that tones down power uptake by the circuitry and biosensors by up to 259% margin. The company also adjusted the light pathways and tweaked the microcontroller unit fitted inside the tightly packed chassis to achieve higher battery life.