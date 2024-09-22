Back-to-school season brings a whole new kind of busy. New classes mean new schedules and ways of doing things. There's homework, school sports, PTA meetings, and a myriad of other tasks cluttering your to-do list. And in the midst of all things school, you've still got to put dinner on the table. In times of chaos, good technology can provide an anchor to help you make sense of it all.

Advertisement

Back in 2009, Apple hit the nail on the head with its "There's an app for that" mantra. It still rings true today, giving you plenty of apps to make daily life during the school year easier. If you can think of a task you need to handle on the go, chances are you can find a few different apps to accomplish it. Here are 10 smartphone apps parents should install this back-to-school season and how they bring clarity to calamity.