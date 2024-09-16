The 9 Back-To-School Gadgets Every Busy Parent Needs

Part of Google's smart home product family, the Google Nest Cam gives parents a reliable way to check in on their kids from anywhere at home. The wired or battery-powered indoor camera easily mounts to any wall and can be angled to give you the view you need. Once installed, download the app and create an account to pair the app with your camera. You can get a real-time live video feed of your home and up to three free hours of past live video if you need to catch up on what you missed.

Advertisement

If there's activity in your home, Google Nest Cam will send an alert to your phone. It can tell the difference between people and pets, so your indoor pets won't constantly set off any alarms. In terms of video quality, the 1080p camera feed gives you a crystal-clear picture. You can also toggle between normal and night vision depending on the time of day. Encryption keeps your smart cam secure from outsiders. It comes with everything you need to install the camera, including a wall mount, stand, and hinge to adjust the camera to your desired angle. You can get the Google Nest Cam from home improvement retailers or Amazon for $99.99.