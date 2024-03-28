How To Make Sure Your Smart Cam Footage Is Secure

Advances in technology have made what was previously expensive and complex far more affordable and convenient than ever. Take for example the home security market, which used to require installation specialists, wires, and lengthy unbreakable contracts. Now, you can set up compact wireless smart cameras all over your home in less than an hour, with various feature options, and keep a watchful eye on your property. Technology is moving fast, with reveals at CES in 2024 showcasing Abode's new home security camera, which measures wireless range in miles, not feet. Though the tech is impressive, and you may feel a greater sense of security regarding theft prevention, what about personal privacy?

Unfortunately, there are two parties who may compromise the private sanctuary of your home: Hackers and in some cases the manufacturers of the smart cameras themselves. Sometimes the product makers suffer a breach in security, leaving users' video feeds vulnerable. For example, according to a message from Wyze to its customers, a recent security incident left 13,000 users with access to other household's video footage. According to Forbes, back in 2017, Vizio was caught spying on its smart TV customers and selling their information. While Vizio smart TVs are different than smart cameras, who is to say this invasion of privacy hasn't occurred in the industry since?

So, how do you take advantage of security technology like smart cams but prevent prying eyes from peering into your life?