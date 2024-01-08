Abode's New Home Security Camera Measures Wireless Range In Miles, Not Feet
San Francisco-based Abode Systems (not to be confused with Adobe) has had a long history of debuting smart home cameras at the Consumer Electronics Show. In 2020, the company showcased a modular smart camera system called the Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera. CES 2022 saw the company announce two products — the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell and Abode Color Bulbs. And 2024 seems yet another interesting year for the company thanks to its upcoming wireless home security system — the Abode Edge Camera — claimed to be the world's first with AI capabilities, a wireless transmission range of over 1.5 miles, and class-leading battery life.
To achieve these capabilities, Abode forged partnerships with companies like Morse Micro (which is known for its Wi-Fi HaLow chips) and Xailient (a known player in AI-infused computer vision technology). The standout feature of the Abode Edge Camera is its incredible wireless range which is enabled by the aforementioned HaLow Wi-Fi chip. This chip endows the Abode Edge Camera with 10 times the range, 100 times the coverage area, and 1000 times the volume of traditional Wi-Fi technologies. With a claimed transmission range of over 1.5 miles, the Abode Edge Camera also excels in outdoor surveillance.
Advanced AI features you can expect with the Abode Edge Camera include improved object detection, facial detection, and anomaly detection. Abode also asserts that the Edge Camera, at launch, would be the first Wi-Fi-certified HaLow camera with plug-and-play features.
Abode Edge Camera: Pricing, availability, and other features
While Abode has officially showcased the Edge Camera today, the company expects sales of the device to begin before the end of Q1, 2024. The pricing for the hardware has been set at $199.99. However, it is important to note that users would need to subscribe to Abode's paid subscription plans which also include a standalone single-camera video plan that starts at $3.99 a month. This plan opens up access to features like AI-enabled Smart Detect, on-demand live view, up to 10 days of timeline view, and the ability to download and view saved videos.
For those intending to add the Edge Camera to an existing Abode camera system, you would need to sign up for the Abode Standard plan which offers the same features as the standalone plan but costs $6.99 a month. Do note, however, that the standard plan allows users to monitor and download footage from multiple cameras, and could be a more affordable option for people with a multi-camera setup.
The Abode Edge Camera features a large 6,000 mAh rechargeable Li-Ion battery that can go up to 1 year without needing recharging. With an IP67 rating, it is also well-equipped to withstand the elements. Other notable additions include an onboard PIR motion sensor that enables accurate motion detection capabilities, and the ability to enter into a deep sleep mode that lends the camera its excellent battery life.