Abode's New Home Security Camera Measures Wireless Range In Miles, Not Feet

San Francisco-based Abode Systems (not to be confused with Adobe) has had a long history of debuting smart home cameras at the Consumer Electronics Show. In 2020, the company showcased a modular smart camera system called the Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera. CES 2022 saw the company announce two products — the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell and Abode Color Bulbs. And 2024 seems yet another interesting year for the company thanks to its upcoming wireless home security system — the Abode Edge Camera — claimed to be the world's first with AI capabilities, a wireless transmission range of over 1.5 miles, and class-leading battery life.

To achieve these capabilities, Abode forged partnerships with companies like Morse Micro (which is known for its Wi-Fi HaLow chips) and Xailient (a known player in AI-infused computer vision technology). The standout feature of the Abode Edge Camera is its incredible wireless range which is enabled by the aforementioned HaLow Wi-Fi chip. This chip endows the Abode Edge Camera with 10 times the range, 100 times the coverage area, and 1000 times the volume of traditional Wi-Fi technologies. With a claimed transmission range of over 1.5 miles, the Abode Edge Camera also excels in outdoor surveillance.

Advanced AI features you can expect with the Abode Edge Camera include improved object detection, facial detection, and anomaly detection. Abode also asserts that the Edge Camera, at launch, would be the first Wi-Fi-certified HaLow camera with plug-and-play features.