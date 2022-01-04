Abode takes on Wyze with new budget video doorbell and smart bulbs

DIY home security company Abode is entering “a new era,” releasing a wireless video doorbell and full-color smart bulbs that make it easier than ever for people to take advantage of smart home technology. The company has unveiled two new products at CES 2022, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell and Abode Color Bulbs.

Abode

According to Research and Markets, the DIY home security market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%, estimated to reach some $11.35 billion by 2027. Abode is one of the leading companies in this space, and it already offers a number of home security solutions, from individual cameras to all-in-one systems.

Abode Wireless Video Doorbell

The Abode Wireless Video Doorbell joins the company’s Abode Cam 2, providing many of the same features.

The video doorbell is battery-powered, Wi-Fi enabled, and can be installed in a matter of minutes, completely wire-free. The housing has a waterproof rating of IP65 and can be mounted with an included lockable installation bracket.

By default, the doorbell offers live-view and two-way communication. When paired with an Abode Standard or Pro account, the device can also record video clips, both when the doorbell is activated or when motion is detected. The doorbell features integration with Abode Chime, reducing potential interference from other wireless devices.

Abode’s new video doorbell is also designed for low-light conditions, providing full-color night vision. The company says the device currently supports Abode Smart Detect, notifying the homeowner when someone is outside, and will support package and pet detection in a future update.

Abode Color Bulbs

Along with the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell, the company also launched its Abode Color Bulbs.

The new color bulbs are designed to be an easy-to-use smart home light bulb that offers full-color RGB. The company says it’s ideal for “users looking to brighten up their smart home or add a pop of color for décor personalization can deploy and control the Abode Color Bulbs with no hub required.”

The bulbs are 800 lumens, Wi-Fi enabled, and, once paired via Bluetooth, can be controlled with just the company’s smartphone app.

The company is positioning these products as a lower cost point-of-entry into smart home security, with the two-pack Color Bulbs available now at $29.99 USD and the Wireless Video Doorbell at $79.99 USD with shipping set to start in April.

“We’re entering a new era for Abode,” said Chris Carney, CEO and founder of Abode. “The recently introduced doorbell camera and color bulbs, in conjunction with the hugely popular Abode Cam 2, enable new and existing customers of all levels to experience all the benefits a smart home has to offer. We now offer accessible, everyday solutions that provide value from day one of installation that can also grow with users. There’s never been an easier time to get started with smart home and security technology.”