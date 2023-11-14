Nextbase iQ Review: A Solid Dash Cam, Even With Its Best Features Missing

Many dashcams aren't particularly user-friendly when it comes to setup. Sometimes it's a pretty convoluted process, further complicated by bad software and non-functioning apps. That's not the case with the Nextbase iQ. You do still need to download an app, but that's readily available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The signup process on the app itself is also simple, and you can sign in through Google or Apple, or just make an account with little more information than a valid email address and a password.

As far as physical installation goes, you simply plug the camera into your car's OBD port, prep a piece of windscreen near your rear-view mirror with the included cleaning cloths, and stick it on there with an included adhesive pad. You can then use an included tool to tidy up the wire by poking it between bits of trim. If your vehicle hasn't got an OBD port, or you want to use the port for something else, don't worry. You can also power the camera through your vehicle's fuse box. This may involve more wiring work and is going to be difficult in some vehicles such as those with fuse boxes in the engine bay or trunk, but it is still a handy option. Especially if you're driving an older vehicle.

Finally, the camera will display a QR code on its screen. Scanning this code links it to the app, and it can handle things from there. This includes installing any firmware updates. All in all, we had the Nextbase iQ up and running in around five minutes. This is a lot less trouble than we had with some of its competitors — like the Ring Car Cam.