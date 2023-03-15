Ring Car Cam Review: GPS Tracking And Some Big Caveats

The long-awaited Ring Car Cam is finally here, bringing Amazon's Alexa to your dashboard and offering two different views of what's happening with your car. The device retails for $249.99 plus tax, putting it up there with some of the more expensive dash cams. To justify the price, the camera comes packed with a variety of features.

Along with Alexa integration, there are actually two cameras on the Ring Car Cam. One faces into the cabin and records the driver and any passengers, while the other picks up what's happening outside the front windshield. In addition to that, there's the ability to record 1080p footage, GPS tracking for when you've lost your car, the ability to make voice calls, and motion detection — so it basically serves as a second Ring doorbell camera when it's parked up.

It sounds good on paper, but after spending some time with the review unit Ring sent out, I can't honestly say testing it was a pleasant experience. There are software issues, vehicle restrictions, unexpected policy problems, and a subscription-based service that this $250 camera relies on fairly heavily. Amazon provided this Ring Car Cam and a trial subscription for the purpose of this review.