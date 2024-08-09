Signs Your External Hard Drive Is Failing (And What To Do About It)

With so many uses for external hard disk drives (HDDs), including data storage, file sharing, and gaming, it's unsurprising that many of us rely on the devices in our day to day lives. This regular and widespread use is also precisely why it can spell trouble when they fail. Professionals advise that you can expect your external HDD to last for three to five years, while certain solid state drive (SSD) models could work for a decade or more.

However, regardless of whether it's due to manufacturer issues, mishandling, or regular wear-and-tear, all external HDDs will fail at some point in time. Therefore, it's very important to watch out for the signs of failure, so that you can have the HDD fixed to avoid losing anything vital. Or, at least you'll be able to secure your data and move it to another storage format before your device bites the dust.

There are three common types of failure that you can experience with your external HDD: software, hardware, and connection. So, if you suspect that your device could be at risk, here are some signs you should watch out for, what they might mean, and how you could possibly fix or prevent them.

