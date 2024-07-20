USB Flash Drive Or External Hard Drive Not Showing Up On Mac? Here's How To Fix It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how diligent you are with deleting your trash files or clearing your cache on your Mac, your computer is bound to run out of storage at some point. With every software update and apps that you need to download for your day-to-day life, it can be easy to burn through the internal storage capacity, especially for older models.

As for digital storage, it's always a good idea to put your eggs in multiple baskets, especially if you're trying to save incredibly important documents or media files with sentimental value. While backing up your Mac to iCloud can be an easy and straightforward experience, it's not a foolproof solution as it can still be affected by sudden outages. Not to mention, not everyone is comfortable having their files up in the cloud, especially if you're concerned with security and privacy.

Aside from acting as a storage solution, thumb drives and external hard drives are also a great and stable way to transfer large documents and files without relying on the speed of your internet connection. That is, if you can get them to show up on your Mac.

When it comes to USB flash drives and external hard drive issues, there are three components that could be potentially causing problems: the external storage device, the cable, and the Mac itself. Here's how to check each one for issues and resolve your external storage problems.