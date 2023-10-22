3 Inexpensive MacBook Accessories Every User Should Have
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most MacBook owners know what a great investment the Apple device is. It's currently one of the most popular laptops you can buy, and for good reason. Apple's current slate of computers promises excellent performance, top-tier-quality display, and great battery life, among others. MacBooks are also quite expensive — expect to spend at least $1,000 before taxes for the cheapest option possible, even more, if you want a newer model with the Apple M2 chip.
This is why it's crucial for those who've purchased a MacBook to maximize their productivity on (and enjoyment of) the machine. A great way to do that is to arm yourself with additional laptop accessories that enhance your ability to work on your computer wherever you are, all while maintaining its condition. The good news is you don't have to buy the most expensive accessories for your MacBook. You can get a decent pair of headphones under $100 if you don't want to get the AirPods Max or Beats headphones. You could also buy a non-Apple mouse for your Mac computer if that is your preference.
Apart from electronic accessories, an essential thing you ought to have for any laptop is something to clean it with. The Whoosh! screen cleaner spray and wipes, in particular, are a good pick — an approved cleaner used in all Apple stores globally — because the kit is highly rated by Amazon customers (a lot of them are MacBook users) and is currently on sale at only $17.99 as of this writing.
Looking for more? Below are three cost-friendly items every MacBook user should have.
USB hub
Anker has a variety of USB-C Hubs on Amazon that are well-rated for efficiently bumping up the number of your machine's available ports. While the latest MacBooks already have a sufficient amount of ports available, it's always a good idea to have more, especially if you happen to own an older MacBook model. Anker's 341 USB-C Hub, which is currently on sale at $23.99 on Amazon, has two USB-A data ports, one USB-C data port, one HDMI port, one microSD card slot, one standard SD slot, and one USB-C Power Delivery charging port, which can support up to 100W (minus 15W for operation) pass-through charging. This means it can sufficiently provide power to, at most, a 15-inch MacBook Pro without sacrificing speed or any of the hub's other functions. Meanwhile, the USB-C data port and dual USB-A ports can handle quick file transfers up to 5 Gbps, and the HDMI port is compatible with an external 4K/30Hz display.
If seven extra ports are not enough, consider getting the Anker USB-C PowerExpand Hub, which has a total of 11 ports, currently discounted at $47.58 on Amazon. You get a USB-C Power Delivery input port, an HDMI port, and a DisplayPort that both individually support a single-monitor display of up to 4K/60Hz or a simultaneous connection of two displays at up to 2K/60Hz, a USB-C data port, three USB-A ports, one Ethernet port, SD and microSD card slots, and an extra 3.5-millimeter AUX port.
Charger extension cable
Access to an available socket to charge your MacBook isn't always guaranteed, especially if you're using it in a public establishment. On top of that, the charging cord that comes with a MacBook doesn't seem long enough, which can be infuriating when you need to gain more battery life and the nearest outlet is still out of reach. For this reason, it's a good idea always to have a charger extension cable in case you need it.
While there are certainly several high-rated third-party brands for such on Amazon that you may be tempted to try, Apple's own Power Adapter Extension Cable for MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Air is affordable enough at $19.00 on Amazon as well as through the official Apple store. You gain an extra 1.8 meters (almost 6 feet) length for your Apple power adapter, plus being an official Apple product, you get the guarantee that it will surely charge your laptop. It's compatible with most Mac models, including early 2015-2017 versions of the MacBook.
Backpack
Every laptop owner should have a good-quality laptop backpack to place their device and all its accompanying accessories in. You want one made of sturdy materials and roomy enough to house the biggest MacBook available, and other things you may need.
One of the highest-rated laptop backpacks on Amazon is the Kroser 17.3-inch Travel Laptop Backpack, currently priced at $46.99. It's made of a high-quality water-repellent fabric and has a dedicated laptop sleeve at the back, big enough to take the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has many different-sized pockets and compartments to accommodate not just your essential MacBook accessories but any additional electronic devices, files up to A4 in size, and any clothing you may have, among other things.
There's even an RFID pocket for your IDs, credit cards, passport, side mesh pockets for your water bottle or umbrella, and a hard shell zone containing fragile items like sunglasses or your mobile phone. The part that hits your back is made of a friendly, padded, and breathable panel, making it easy to wear for long periods. It also has an adjustable chest strap and a trolley strap that can slide over your luggage's stroller handle. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, it's one of the best backpacks you can get as a MacBook user.