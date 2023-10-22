3 Inexpensive MacBook Accessories Every User Should Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most MacBook owners know what a great investment the Apple device is. It's currently one of the most popular laptops you can buy, and for good reason. Apple's current slate of computers promises excellent performance, top-tier-quality display, and great battery life, among others. MacBooks are also quite expensive — expect to spend at least $1,000 before taxes for the cheapest option possible, even more, if you want a newer model with the Apple M2 chip.

This is why it's crucial for those who've purchased a MacBook to maximize their productivity on (and enjoyment of) the machine. A great way to do that is to arm yourself with additional laptop accessories that enhance your ability to work on your computer wherever you are, all while maintaining its condition. The good news is you don't have to buy the most expensive accessories for your MacBook. You can get a decent pair of headphones under $100 if you don't want to get the AirPods Max or Beats headphones. You could also buy a non-Apple mouse for your Mac computer if that is your preference.

Apart from electronic accessories, an essential thing you ought to have for any laptop is something to clean it with. The Whoosh! screen cleaner spray and wipes, in particular, are a good pick — an approved cleaner used in all Apple stores globally — because the kit is highly rated by Amazon customers (a lot of them are MacBook users) and is currently on sale at only $17.99 as of this writing.

Looking for more? Below are three cost-friendly items every MacBook user should have.