6 Signs Your Computer Could Be Infected With Malware

In the digital age, our lives have become inexplicably intertwined with the internet. From paying our bills, and going to school, to doing our jobs, its ubiquity has changed the world in ways we could have never previously imagined. However, convenience does come with a price, especially when malicious people have learned to use it in their favor to spread malware.

Short for "malicious software," the Cambridge Dictionary describes malware as "computer software that is designed to damage the way a computer works." However, these days, it's no longer limited to computers, because you can also find malware on your Android or iPhone.

In 2023, Astra claims that 560,000 new examples of malware are detected every day, and over a billion nefarious programs are already known to exist. In the first half of 2022 alone, over 236 million ransomware attacks incurred an average cost of $4.54 million per incident.

While malware can obviously create problems for large corporations, it can also hurt ordinary people. In fact, having malware on your computer can lead to loss of money, livelihood, and even personal safety. According to AAG, at least 15.45% of internet users in the world have experienced at least one malware-class attack in 2021. Knowing this, it's highly likely that most users will encounter malware at some point when working online, but there are some telltale signs to determine if your device has been compromised.