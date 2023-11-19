How To Make Your Windows Computer Run Like New (Without Reinstalling Windows)

When you buy a Windows PC, one thing is certain. No matter how fast its processor, or how much RAM it has, if you use it regularly for six months, you will notice the diminished speed with which commands are executed. The same web page will open slower than it once did, communication with the network develops lags and gaps over time, and programs start to take longer to load. The problem may be from one source or many, so there is no one-step solution to the slowdown.

It may be that in order to restore at least some of your computer's original vim and vigor, you will have to re-install Windows. There is no need, however, to rush into a Windows re-install headlong. There are many steps you can take to persuade your computer to shake off the doldrums before resorting to a process that will wipe every program you have installed off your hard drive, along with your settings.

Some of these steps may have to be taken in combination with others to rejuvenate your PC, but they could result in a bit of a performance boost.