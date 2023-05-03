Meta Warns Hackers Are Disguising Malware As ChatGPT Tools

OpenAI's ChatGPT is the talk of the tech town right now, and therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that ChatGPT scams are plenty out there. The latest to join the caution bandwagon is Meta, which has detailed how the ChatGPT name is being used to seed malware at an alarming pace. In a threat research report, Meta's security team says it has come across malicious browser extensions and mobile apps that claim to offer the same AI trick that you would otherwise get from visiting the official ChatGPT website.

The report says experts have found close to 10 malware families leveraging the ChatGPT hype and that they've blocked over a thousand URLs targeting victims under the guise of an AI productivity tool. Notably, some of the malicious ChatGPT-hawking browser extensions were available via "official web stores," but the bad actors also used sponsored search ads to market their malware-loaded packages. "From a bad actor's perspective, ChatGPT is the new crypto," Meta's Chief Security Officer Guy Rosen said.

Worryingly, in some cases, the malicious tools did offer a limited degree of actual ChatGPT features to avoid any suspicion, making it even harder for an average internet user to detect. ChatGPT is not the only buzzy AI product that is being abused by scammers, as they've also zeroed down on Google's own ChatGPT rival called Bard to disguise malware. Just to be clear here, there is no official ChatGPT app or browser extension made by OpenAI.