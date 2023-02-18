You Can Defrag Your Hard Drive In Windows 11. Here's How

Imagine the following: you create a word document and save it. The document is split into tiny bits and accessed as such. At first, the bits are stored next to each other — the file is saved in a single neighboring space on the disk. Later on, you reaccess the file, make changes, and save it again. This time, either the file is too big to store in a contiguous space or there's no space because free storage has been overwritten. The bits (after they've been split) spread out to different areas on the disk wherever storage is available.

The computer has to read bits from many different clusters on the drive where the fragments moved, so it takes longer to read and open that file. The more often it's edited and updated, the more fragmented the document becomes. When fragmentation happens to every file on the computer, the performance takes a hit. Disk defragmentation solves the issue. The feature is designed to shuffle around the bits scattered across the drive and bring them together. The files, once sorted, end up in continuous blocks again. In the process, defragging also speeds up your computer since it takes less time to search for and read a given file. Windows 11 comes with a user-friendly defragging tool to do just that.