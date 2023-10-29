McAfee Virus Pop-Up Scam Explained: How To Protect Your Device

Scams are a dime a dozen on the internet these days. It seems if we drop our guards for even a second, we may become the prey of cybercriminals looking to infect our computers with malware, steal our identity, or separate us from our hard-earned money. The McAfee Virus Pop-up scam is no different. The scam is designed to trick you into believing your computer has been infected with a virus, prompting you to click on a pop-up that takes you to malicious domains.

While we don't know if it'll go down as one of the most infamous scams around the web, we do know the fraudsters behind the scam are good at what they do. This scam is so effective because it uses the McAfee brand that almost all of us are familiar with, and many have installed it on their work or home computers.

This familiarity can lead us to drop our guard and trust the pop-up. It doesn't help that these scammers often do an excellent job mimicking the look and feel of legitimate McAfee notifications, making it hard to distinguish the fake pop-ups from the real thing. However, there are ways to protect yourself, and here we show you how.