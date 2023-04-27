How To Disable The Pop-Up Blocker In Google Chrome

The very notion of browsing the modern internet without a pop-up blocker feels kind of like driving a car without a windshield: it's not strictly required, but doing so may be hazardous to your health. It's for this and other reasons that the major internet browsers like Google Chrome all have pop-up blockers built-in. While not quite as diligent as an external pop-up blocker like uBlock, a browser's built-in blocker can stop most simple pop-ups from annoying you or endangering your information.

However, there are times you may want a pop-up window to show up. Perhaps a friend or family member has sent you an email with a link or attachment, or maybe a site is using a security system that necessitates an external window. It's in these times that you should know how to disable your Chrome pop-up blocker, if only temporarily, so you can get on with your business and turn it back on.