How To Allow Pop-Ups On Your iPhone And iPad

Pop-ups aren't all bad. Sometimes, you might run into a pop-up that's necessary to complete a transaction or download an important file. This works on a case-by-case basis since the internet is not created equally, even though most modern sites usually don't rely on pop-ups to make things work on both ends.

However, in the event that you do run into a website that absolutely requires you to accept a pop-up before you can move forward through a critical process, it's not difficult to temporarily disable your pop-up blocker on each major mobile browser. This is especially true for iPads and iPhones, in which the Settings menu is always just a few taps away. Sometimes, you might also want to try the same web pages on a different browser, as there are still a few pages out there that only work with one browser, like Google Chrome. Once again, every website is a bit different, so you might need to experiment before you get results, though this is only in extreme cases.

Note that it's highly recommended that you re-enable the pop-up blocker on your browser of choice once you're finished with whatever activity you're currently doing. The threat of web-borne malware is ever-present, even on trusted websites that you're used to navigating. And yes, this is even true of Apple products.