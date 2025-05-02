9 Leatherman Accessories To Level-Up Your Multitool
Generally, tools are heavy and onerous, and carrying enough around to cover all the bases can be daunting. No one wants to head back to the truck or root around in the garage for the one tool they need to fix the squeaky cart wheel or cupboard hinge. Having multiple tools on hand is a convenience that people have been trying to master since time immemorial.
Perhaps the most well-known pocket tool of all the Swiss Army Knife came into prominence in the latter half of the 19th century. It provides a multitude of functions in one easy-to-carry unit, and it set the template for modern multi-tools.
While there are still several top-rated Swiss Army Knives you can buy on Amazon, Leatherman has developed an excellent reputation for its affordable, best-selling multi-tools in recent years. Its story starts in the 1970s when Tim Leatherman (yes, that was actually his name) set out on a worldwide trip. When he returned, it was with the knowledge that a knife with a built-in pair of pliers would make a great addition to any traveler's kit. Three years later, he introduced the first Leatherman multi-tool to the world.
Not only has Leatherman and its competitors spawned a huge demand for the tools themselves, but there is also a sprawling secondary market for accessories. In honor of everyone's favorite multi-tool, let's run down nine of the Leatherman accessories that will help level up your multi-tool experience.
Nylon Snap Sheath with Pockets
As convenient as having an all-in-one pocket-sized multi-tool is, it's not always practical or comfortable to actually keep it in your pocket. Purpose-built Leatherman carrying pouches solve that problem by providing an external carrier that you can attach to your belt or waistband.
We recommend the Leatherman Premium Nylon Snap Sheath for general-purpose Leatherman carrying, and the Amazon community agrees. With a 4.8-star average rating across over 3,800 reviews, the verdict is in on whether it holds up to the Leatherman reputation.
Made out of nylon and weighing only 36 grams, it is secured with a premium metal rivet snap that offers tactile feedback when securing the tool. It also incorporates a pair of external pockets that can accommodate other Leatherman accessories like the Bit Kit or Bit Extender, which you'll see lower on this list. The sheath even allows users to carry their tools in the open position, making it especially convenient for jobs that require frequent stowage.
The nylon edition is just the start. Leatherman offers multiple styles and materials in its carrying sheaths, so there ought to be an option that suits you best. Beware when shopping to take note of the pouch's size. Some Leatherman tools are larger than others, so getting one that will accommodate yours is key.
Bit Kit
Many Leatherman models include screwdrivers, making them an excellent addition to any glove box, tool kit, or pocket. Innovative removable magnetic bits allow a single screwdriver to accommodate two heads, most commonly the traditional flat and Phillips head varieties. But what if your needs require more options? That's where the Leatherman Bit Kit comes in.
The Bit Kit consists of Phillips, flat, hex, Torx, Pozi, and Allen heads in multiple sizes. Each is made of painted steel with a zinc coating for enhanced durability. They fit into a clip-in holder kit, which in turn fits into Leatherman's carrying case pockets like the one mentioned above.
Measuring 4.5 x 1 x 8 inches, this 1.6-ounce kit includes 21 double-ended bits for a total of 42 added capabilities. At that size and weight, it's easy to carry around or stick in your tackle box, glove box, or portable tool kit for quick and easy access.If you turn to your Leatherman for a variety of jobs, the Bit Kit can replace a plethora of individual screwdrivers with little fuss or muss.
Tool Pouch
When a single tool sheath isn't enough, the Leatherman Tool Pouch steps in. It takes the convenience of the sheath and amplifies it, providing Leatherman fans with a well-organized solution to carry their complete tool set in one go, bringing a sense of ease and order to their tasks.
Crafted with the world's most recyclable plastic, PET plastic, and a rip-stop nylon outer shell, the Leatherman Tool Pouch is a testament to durability. Its weatherproofing ensures your tools stay dry, while the seven interior pockets can house a variety of Leatherman tools and accessories, providing a secure and confident carrying solution.
Webbed loops make attaching the pouch to a belt, backpack, or other external gear a breeze. The pouch measures 3.6 x 6.3 x 1.5 inches and weighs a scant 2.1 ounces. With a fully-stocked Leatherman tool pouch, you'll be up for just about any job, from simple repairs around the house to more complex outdoor tasks. It's a versatile solution that will just about cover everything this side of a full selection of Milwaukee power tools.
Ratchet Driver
When it comes to unsticking stubborn bits and bolts, torque is the key. However, applying this force with a small Leatherman tool in tight spaces can be challenging. Fear not; The company has anticipated this need. The Ratchet Driver is a multidirectional ratcheting system that seamlessly integrates with Leatherman tools and the bits used in them, ensuring compatibility and ease of use.
The Leatherman Ratchet Driver, measuring 3.26 x 0.79 x 0.79 inches and weighing 36 grams, is designed for your convenience. It effortlessly slides over any large Leatherman tool driver, allowing you to apply pressure on a screw with a simple twist of the wrist, not unlike a full-sized socket set operates. This feature is particularly useful when working in tight spaces or awkward positions that don't allow for the usual rotating motion.
The Ratchet Driver, when combined with the Bit Kit, opens up a world of possibilities for advanced Leatherman users. Its compatibility with the entire system, including Leatherman's proprietary flat bits and magnetism, ensures that you have the right tool for any job.
Bit Extender
Another great addition to the Leatherman tool kit is the Bit Extender. Like the Ratchet Driver, it sticks onto any Leatherman tool with a large drive and adds utility. One of the main benefits of a Leatherman is its go-anywhere portability, but the downside is that it results in a small tool that might not be able to reach deep-set screws. If you've ever tried to force your screwdriver to be just a single centimeter longer by pure force of will, you know what we mean.
The Leatherman Bit Extender lives up to its name, providing an additional 3 inches of reach when slid over the large bit of a Leatherman tool. Given that many Leatherman tools are in the 6-inch range when opened, the Bit Extender significantly increases the reach, empowering you to tackle a wider range of tasks and keeping you from running back to your truck or tool box for a longer tool.
The Bit Extender, measuring 4 inches long, 1 inch wide, and 2 inches deep, and weighing 1.76 ounces, is a testament to Leatherman's commitment to quality. Made of the same stainless steel as the tool itself, it is compatible with a wide range of Leatherman tools, including the Charge, MUT, Skeletool, Wave, and Surge. It accommodates Leatherman's standard ¼-inch hex bits. If you're not familiar with Leatherman's reputation for quality, a quick look at Amazon's reviews should reassure you. The Bit Extender boasts an impressive 4.8 out of five stars with over 6,000 reviews.
Adapt Kit
If your Leatherman obsession has gotten the best of you, the Leatherman Adapt Kit is the king of getting your collection organized. Larger than the Tool Pouch, the Adapt Kit has enough room to store almost everything in your collection. It is durable, made from a 500D recycled nylon shell and rugged ripstop, and fastens with weather-resistant zippers.
The Adapt Kit is designed to adapt to your needs, fitting all Leatherman tools, including the Wave, Surge, Signal, and others. It has a removable silicone tray, so you can pop it out for easy access to what you need when you get to your workspace. Measuring 8.3 x 5.9 x 4.1 inches and weighing 12 ounces (empty, of course), the Adapt Kit is super stowable and will fit into everything from your glove box to your camping pack to your toolbox.
Inside, there is space for more than just the tools, in case you buy everything else on this list. It features seven individual pockets and a myriad of webbing and loops in multiple widths to stow everything from your Loctite Threadlocker to that brand-new Bit Kit you couldn't resist.
Tool Maintenance Kit
Keeping your tools organized is one thing. Keeping them in optimal working order is another. To that end, Leatherman comes to the rescue with the complete Leatherman Tool Maintenance Kit. A true craftsman knows the value of taking care of tools. As durable as a given tool may be, harsh and repeated usage is bound to dull that shine, not to mention the blade.
Leatherman's Tool Maintenance Kit is your comprehensive solution to tool care. Measuring 8.5 x 2.2 x 5 inches, the kit is eminently stowable and includes most of what you need to keep your kit in tip-top shape. With this kit, you can rest assured that your tools are well-equipped for any maintenance task, maximizing their longevity and your peace of mind.
Inside, buyers will find Leatherman's official blade sharpener, cleaning supplies, a cleaning mat, lubrication oil, and tools like a pick, swab, and stiff-bristled brush. This versatile kit ensures that every groove of your blade or bit is squeaky clean, no matter the task at hand. Plus, there's even room to stow an actual tool or two inside if you want to carry the whole caboodle around at once.
Quick Release Pocket Clip
There is a happy medium between hauling around a full-fledged tool bag and carrying a Leatherman loose in the pocket: the Quick Release Pocket Clip and Lanyard Ring. Designed for use with multiple models, including the Charge, Original Surge, and Wave, this pocket clip makes it easy to access and stow your tool with minimum fuss.
Measuring 4 x 1 x 1 inches and weighing a featherweight of 0.35 ounces, this addition to your tool makes it possible to slide it into the top of your pocket. It won't bounce around in the depths with your keys and it's a cinch to slide out, thanks to the clip that catches onto the fabric of your pants. This is especially convenient for heavier models, as they tend to tug on your pants or wedge themselves at awkward angles when sitting (ouch).
It includes a lanyard ring in case your preferred carry method includes attaching a set of keys or securing it to a backpack or belt loop. If, like most, you are a solo tool carrier, this pocket clip is the ideal companion for keeping things simple and accessible.
Eyeglass Bit Kit
Okay, we admit that this one is a tad niche, but for a specific subset of people, this Leatherman accessory can save more trouble than all of the entries above combined. As a fellow glasses-wearer, I've experienced the frustration of a screw going haywire. With the simplest of fixes, I could get my vision back. Forget squinting while you drive to the drug store to find a tiny screwdriver kit. Leatherman's Eyeglass Bit Kit is already right where you need it.
The kit includes three tiny two-sided screwdriver bits. One side is flathead, while the other is Phillips (just like the larger bits), and it covers multiple sizes, ensuring you're prepared for any situation when you're on the go and your glasses go haywire. We know this won't apply to everyone out there, but just about everybody has a friend or family member who has encountered this problem before.
Just knowing the Eyeglass Bit Kit is around should allow the ocularly impaired to breathe a little more easily when venturing out into the woods or even relaxing at home. It offers a lot of peace of mind for just $5, especially when compared to other similar products that can cost upward of $10.