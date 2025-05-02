9 Leatherman Accessories To Level-Up Your Multitool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Generally, tools are heavy and onerous, and carrying enough around to cover all the bases can be daunting. No one wants to head back to the truck or root around in the garage for the one tool they need to fix the squeaky cart wheel or cupboard hinge. Having multiple tools on hand is a convenience that people have been trying to master since time immemorial.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most well-known pocket tool of all the Swiss Army Knife came into prominence in the latter half of the 19th century. It provides a multitude of functions in one easy-to-carry unit, and it set the template for modern multi-tools.

While there are still several top-rated Swiss Army Knives you can buy on Amazon, Leatherman has developed an excellent reputation for its affordable, best-selling multi-tools in recent years. Its story starts in the 1970s when Tim Leatherman (yes, that was actually his name) set out on a worldwide trip. When he returned, it was with the knowledge that a knife with a built-in pair of pliers would make a great addition to any traveler's kit. Three years later, he introduced the first Leatherman multi-tool to the world.

Advertisement

Not only has Leatherman and its competitors spawned a huge demand for the tools themselves, but there is also a sprawling secondary market for accessories. In honor of everyone's favorite multi-tool, let's run down nine of the Leatherman accessories that will help level up your multi-tool experience.