6 Handy Uses For Loctite Threadlocker (And Which Colors You'll Need)

If you've spent much time working in any sort of DIY space you've probably come across Loctite Threadlocker at one point or another. Loctite makes all kinds of adhesives, including plastic superglues and a clear adhesive for assembling touchpanels, but the brand is most well-known for adhesives used to secure fasteners. Threadlocker is designed to hold nuts, bolts, screws, and other threaded pieces in place, keeping them from loosening when they vibrate and providing leak protection.

You might think that all glue does roughly the same thing — sticking one object to another — but different kinds of adhesive have properties, making them ideal for different uses. Loctite makes four types of color-coded threading adhesive: Blue, Red, Green, and Purple. Each offers different adhesion strength and has qualities that make them ideal for different utilities. Blue is the most popular, as it's designed to hold fasteners firmly in place and fill the gaps between the threading while also being removable, so you can still disassemble the fasteners later if need be. Red is the strongest, Purple is the weakest, and Green is designed to work with pre-assembled components.

Knowing this, you might be interested in learning what kinds of jobs you can use Loctite Threadlocker for, and which color you'll need in order to do the job right.

