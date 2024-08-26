Can Loctite Be Used On Plastic? What You Need To Know
On the whole, super glue (one of many common products originally created for the military) is an incredibly versatile product that should have a place in every home, garage, shop, and more. Not only can it be used to bond pieces of various materials together, making them near impossible to pull apart, but super glue can even be used on cracked windshields in a pinch. The Henkel-owned Loctite is one of the foremost super glue brands out there, and many people stand by its use in all kinds of jobs. At the same time, there is uncertainty among some regarding whether it can safely be used on plastic.
Since plastic is a relatively easy material to damage, one might be understandably apprehensive to apply Loctite super glue to it. Thankfully, you don't have to worry about ruining plastic products in the process of repairing them with the popular adhesive. Loctite's product catalog contains numerous plastic-safe glue options to choose from, ranging from those ideal for light household use to specialized products intended for more heavy-duty jobs. If you're not sure if the Loctite glue you have is one of these, you can always refer to the product label, where it'll be stated whether it's safe for use on plastic.
When it comes to Loctite's plastic-friendly products, the brand doesn't limit itself to a generic glue. It also has some products that have been specifically developed to use on different types of plastics.
Loctite products can handle different kinds of plastics
Plastic is in just about everything these days, and it's not likely to go away anytime soon. There's even a new type of plastic that can be recycled indefinitely without quality loss. Unfortunately, many plastic products don't recycle quite so easily, and if they're tossed in a landfill or, worse, the ocean, they'll contribute to preexisting negative environmental impacts the material has already caused. Thus, it's a good idea to take care of your plastic items and get as much mileage out of them as possible before responsibly disposing of them. Loctite's plastic-conscious products can aid in this.
It's true that not all plastic is created, or repaired, equally. For instance, hard plastics are manufactured using polyethylene and polypropylene and are molded into various containers like buckets and crates. This kind of plastic doesn't work with super glues very well, so Loctite has developed a two-part plastic bonding system. The cyanoacrylate solution in the kit bonds the broken parts together, dries clear, and is even water resistant.
Meanwhile, more flexible plastics typically found in some toys and shoes are better suited for Loctite's vinyl, fabric, and plastic flexible adhesive. It also dries clear and resists water, in addition to being U/V-resistant. There's also Loctite's plastic bonder, an epoxy that, as the name implies, bonds plastics together – including ABS, hard plastic, soft plastic, PVC, and fiberglass — with a strong grip. Taking all of this into consideration, if you have plastic that needs super glue-related repairs, Loctite is a brand you can trust to do the job properly.