Can Loctite Be Used On Plastic? What You Need To Know

On the whole, super glue (one of many common products originally created for the military) is an incredibly versatile product that should have a place in every home, garage, shop, and more. Not only can it be used to bond pieces of various materials together, making them near impossible to pull apart, but super glue can even be used on cracked windshields in a pinch. The Henkel-owned Loctite is one of the foremost super glue brands out there, and many people stand by its use in all kinds of jobs. At the same time, there is uncertainty among some regarding whether it can safely be used on plastic.

Advertisement

Since plastic is a relatively easy material to damage, one might be understandably apprehensive to apply Loctite super glue to it. Thankfully, you don't have to worry about ruining plastic products in the process of repairing them with the popular adhesive. Loctite's product catalog contains numerous plastic-safe glue options to choose from, ranging from those ideal for light household use to specialized products intended for more heavy-duty jobs. If you're not sure if the Loctite glue you have is one of these, you can always refer to the product label, where it'll be stated whether it's safe for use on plastic.

When it comes to Loctite's plastic-friendly products, the brand doesn't limit itself to a generic glue. It also has some products that have been specifically developed to use on different types of plastics.

Advertisement