What Is Green Loctite Used For?

No one likes to think about having a nut, bolt, or screw spontaneously come loose in an elaborate device or machine. If a single, vital fastener happened to fall out of your current mechanical project, especially while it's already chugging along, the whole thing could end up shaking itself to pieces. You can do your best to tighten every bolt with a strong hand and a sturdy spanner, or even better, a powered tightening tool like an impact driver, but even tool-tightening can only get things so tight, especially in the face of constant vibrational pressure.

If you're looking for that extra bit of security, an assurance that your fasteners absolutely will not come loose without your knowledge, then there are special products available that can do just that. One such product is the green Loctite threadlocker from Henkel, a convenient little adhesive you can drip into just about any threaded fastener to give it that extra bit of grip you're hoping for.