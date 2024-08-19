Can WD-40 Defeat Loctite? Here's What You Need To Do To Release A Screw From Threadlocker

The various nuts and bolts that hold mechanical projects together are susceptible to spontaneous loosening, no matter how tightly you ratchet them down. This is because subtle vibrations from external or internal sources such as the rotational force of an engine ever-so-slightly nudges the screws up on their threads. To prevent this from happening, you can employ a sealing substance like Henkel's Loctite red threadlocker. This nifty goo can be drizzled into a screw's threading, sealing it in place with vibration-resistant cushioning.

Red threadlocker is meant to be a semi-permanent solution for slipping fasteners, but in the event you've got a screw that needs to come out, things can get a bit complicated. That stuff holds fast, whether you want it to or not. If you've got a gunked-up screw you want back, you might be tempted to reach for that classic staple of garage lubrication, WD-40. You may end up finding, however, that this process is a little more complicated than a quick spritz.