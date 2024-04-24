Think Twice Before Using Brake Parts Cleaner To Clean Your Engine: Here's Why

When owning a car, consistent, thorough maintenance is key. If you want to get the most out of your vehicle and prevent paying for costly repairs, it's crucial to take care of little things and avoid common maintenance mistakes that will diminish your car's reliability. In fact, there are plenty of do-it-yourself engine maintenance tasks you can do at home that will ensure longevity, including engine cleaning. However, if you're to do such a job, you'll want to steer clear of using brake parts cleaner to clean the grease off your engine.

While this variety of cleaners is great for cleaning up brakes and metal electrical components within your car, it's far from ideal for most engine parts. Most brake cleaners are based on isopropyl alcohol, which is tough on grease but doesn't mesh well with the plastic and rubber components within the engine. It can cause rubber seals to crack and swell and degrade plastic in short order, leading to more problems than it would theoretically fix. Redditor u/Thebigdoggie1980 attested to this in a thread on the subject, having to replace belts, hoses, and an idler pulley while contending with a coolant leak thanks to brake parts cleaner use.

If brake cleaner isn't a safe product to use to clean your engine, what should you use instead?