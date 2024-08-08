How To Properly Fill A Butane Torch Lighter

Before we can refill the fuel, we need to get some tools together, as well as take a few safety precautions. We're dealing with a fire-producing tool here, so you can never be too safe.

Firstly, if your lighter has only just run out of fuel after prolonged use, don't try to refill the fuel right away. If it's still hot, give it about 10 minutes to naturally cool back down to room temperature. You should also ensure that there are no open flames or sources of high heat while you work, as you'll be handling flammable fuel.

Speaking of which, while you wait for your lighter to cool off, you should get your tools together, the first being a canister of butane fuel. Try to get some premium-grade fuel from a reputable brand like Colibri – using the cheap stuff will clog the lighter.

In addition to the fuel, you'll also want a small flathead screwdriver, as well as a small, thin plastic pick, like something you'd use to press a small reset button on an appliance. You can get a cheap screwdriver from Harbor Freight for less than five bucks.