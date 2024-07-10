6 Practical Uses For WD-40 Around The Garage

WD-40 is a fascinating compound. It was first invented in 1953 by Rocket Chemical Company as a hybrid degreaser and rust-prevention solvent for the aerospace industry. Its commercial applications quickly became apparent, however. There's an old engineering expression that you can fix just about anything with enough WD-40 and duct tape. If it moves and shouldn't move: duct tape. If it doesn't move and should: WD-40.

But folksy anecdotes aside, you might be surprised to learn just how versatile that little blue and yellow aerosol can actually is. There are tons of WD-40 hacks out there. People have recommended WD-40 for everything from breaking in baseball mitts to keeping bugs and spiders from getting into your house through your doors and windows.

And there are a lot of different practical uses for WD-40 in your own garage. It doesn't matter if you restore old cars, practice woodworking, or just enjoy taking care of some home DIY repairs. There are at least a dozen ways WD-40 can make your life a little easier. Here are six of this magic spray's most useful practical applications for your garage.