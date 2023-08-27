What Does WD-40 Stand For, And What's In It?

WD-40 is one of the most useful multi-purpose products you could have in your garage or toolbox. The name "WD-40" has become synonymous with handiwork, degreasing, and lubrication in the same way that "Band-Aid" has become synonymous with first aid. If you went into a hardware store and asked for some WD-40, you'd almost always get their standard Multi-Use spray, or a similar product with the same function.

When a product becomes so recognizable, though, it eventually reaches a point where it loops back around and becomes unrecognizable. WD-40 may be synonymous with lubrication, but only because everyone knows it as "that stuff that's good for lubrication."

WD-40 actually has quite an interesting history behind its name and intended function, dating all the way back to the 1950s. Let's trace the thread of history back to the origin of WD-40, and cover what gives the compound its distinct lubricating mojo.