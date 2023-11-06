10 NASA Inventions Still Used Today

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration was established in 1958, an evolution of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which was made by the U.S. Congress way back in 1915. While it was, at least in part, a reaction to the Soviet Union's launching of Sputnik in 1957, NASA went on to establish itself in the scientific community as a research and development powerhouse, exploring space and putting an American on the Moon just 11 years after the agency's creation.

NASA's place in history includes inventions used in space travel that have been transformed into useful tools and products for everyday life, often through the NASA Technology Transfer Program, or NTTP. The Transfer Program includes free computer programs and links on how businesses can license NASA tech for commercial use.

Tech transfer is an important part of NASA's mission, and the agency's decades-old Spinoff magazine is an annual publication that features space technology that has been adapted to benefit folks back on Earth. Hundreds of products got their start or were vastly improved as part of NASA's ongoing exploratory missions to the stars. What follows is a small selection of those innovations, all of which are still used today.