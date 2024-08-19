12 Different WD-40 Products You Might Not Realize Exist

To most people, the name WD-40 is associated only with the lubricant and degreasing multi-use spray that is famous all over the world. However, not a lot of people know that WD-40 is actually the name of the entire brand, rather than a single product, and that brand has a lot more to offer than one multi-use spray.

The truth is that WD-40 sells sprays, cleaners, and specialist items that are designed to tackle all kinds of problems you might encounter at your home or in the workplace. WD-40 can do a lot, but it can't do everything, so one or more of the alternatives the company makes might be better suited to your particularly needs.

Here we are going to explore the WD-40 catalog out of the original spray and see some of the items the brand sells that you were probably completely unaware of and what they can do.