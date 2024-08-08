10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Using WD-40

As far as aerosol sprays go, WD-40 might be one of the most popular ones ever. The famed Multi-Use Product is something of a household name that had lofty origins in the aerospace industry before making its way to ubiquity and a place on the shelves of almost any garage or workshop across the globe. WD-40 and its variants are available in 176 countries and counting, with the WD-40 company recording net sales of $537 million in 2023.

WD-40 has a wide range of legitimate uses, including lubrication, degreasing, and rust penetration. There's even a whole world of hidden uses for WD-40 that encompasses everything from breaking in baseball gloves to removing duct tape residue. There are so many practical uses of WD-40 that you'll never run out of reasons to keep a bottle (or two) of WD-40 handy. As useful as it is, though, there are some situations where using it might be a mistake.

Some, such as using it on a bike chain or on squeaky engine belts, are merely less-than-ideal. However, other WD-40-related mistakes can be dangerous, such as spraying it on your brakes or using it near an ignition source. Here are the WD-40 mistakes you need to be aware of.

