Why You Should Think Twice About Putting WD-40 On Your Door Hinges

We just don't take the time to appreciate the smaller things in life. Whether it was the childhood fun of knocking and running away or the continued sweet privacy it affords us as we use the bathroom, there's a lot to thank the humble door for. Then again, infuriating squeaks are the natural enemies of door-users everywhere.

The problem is ubiquitous, which means that a huge array of tried–and–tested hacks are available to those at the mercy of squeaky hinges. From petroleum jelly to hairspray, everybody seems to have a different preferred method of stopping that squeak when the issue arises. You might be wondering whether WD-40, that versatile one-stop solution to a range of household problems, could be the answer here, too.

While it can certainly be effective at doing just that, WD-40 can also be potentially harmful for those hinges if certain steps aren't taken. Though the product is fantastic for tackling a range of household tasks — removing excess gunk from the crevices of our gadgets, for instance — it may not always be the best choice for every cleaning or maintenance job.