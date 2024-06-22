Can You Spray WD-40 On A Squeaky Engine Belt?

A sound familiar to most drivers is the high-pitched squeal that comes from the belt-driven accessories mounted on the front of a majority of engines. This can happen when the belt is too loose or too tight, when the pulleys for the various accessories and tensioners are misaligned, or the bearings or clutches in those components have reached the end of their useful life.

Although people have utilized WD-40 for some wild off-label purposes, among its main stated uses are to quiet sticky items like door hinges and prevent your car's locks from freezing in cold, wet weather. WD-40 has lots of other automotive uses: it can help free up rusty fasteners, remove decal residue from your windshield, and dry out distributor caps and spark plug boots. WD-40's noise-eliminating ability might make it tempting to use it on car belts that have become an embarrassment at stop lights or in parking lots, but is it safe to spray WD-40 on a noisy car belt?