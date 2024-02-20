5 Unexpected Uses For WD40

There's an old saying about the only two tools you need being duct tape and WD-40. If something moves and it's not supposed to, reach for the duct tape. If it doesn't move and it should, grab the WD-40. On top of making things that have ceased moving work again, the aerosol lubricant and solvent blend has a couple of thousand other uses. It can even get stubborn messes like chewing gum off shoes and out of fabrics.

You can stop a hinge squeaking, shine up your wheelbarrow tires, or stop snow attaching itself to a snow shovel. However, some of WD-40's other uses are less obvious. Over the years, people have used it to keep clubbers off drugs, remove wildlife from vehicles, and even take criminals into custody. While those last three seem a little far-fetched, they did apparently happen and rank among the strangest uses people have found for the 70-year-old, secret-formula-based, product. So read on to find out how all of that, and a few more things, have happened.