12 WD-40 Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

WD-40 is a household name found in almost every garage. The product was launched in 1958 by a company called Rocket Chemical Company, which was trying to figure out a formula for a rust-prevention solvent for use in the aerospace industry. While it took the group 40 attempts to get the formula right, they finally did, and it's the same formula that's still used today. Add in the Water Displacement acronym, and that's how we got to WD-40.

Today, WD-40 is still used for its original purpose, which is rust prevention and lubrication. Millions of people have used it to stop a door hinge from squeaking to loosen nuts and bolts in a car that have been tightened up too far. It's been a popular product for years, and according to WD-40's history webpage, four out of five households and 81% of professionals in 1991 either regularly used or had a can of the stuff ready and waiting. In the years since its launch, the brand has created and released multiple products for varying uses, but the original WD-40 remains the king of the product lineup.

As it turns out, part of the reason it's still so popular after all these years is because it has so many other uses. From cleaning things to unsticking non-mechanical items, this little water displacement solvent can help you in a variety of ways other than keeping things from squeaking. Here are some unique uses for WD-40.