This WD-40 Hack Can Keep Your Car's Door Locks From Freezing

As cars become more modern, the overall design has gradually shifted away from a reliance on physical door locks. Everyone locks and unlocks their cars with fobs nowadays, anyway, so the physical lock is a bit of an afterthought.

However, you shouldn't write off your car doors' physical locks entirely, as they could end up being the only way to get you into the car in the event the fob stops working. Just to err on the side of caution, you should make sure that your locks are properly cared for alongside the rest of your car's regular upkeep.

For one thing, when the temperature drops, your car's door locks could be prone to freezing up. If the lock fills with ice, you definitely won't be able to stick a key in there, which means you're not getting in at all if the fob fails. Luckily, there's a simple trick you can use to protect your locks from the winter chill as a last resort, and all it takes is a can of WD-40.