Is WD-40 Flammable? What You Need To Know

WD-40 is a go-to solution when it comes to lubrication or rust prevention. It's been so commonly used for so long that it forms half of the old semi-serious DIY joke: "If it moves and it shouldn't, duct tape; if it doesn't move and it should, WD-40." And there is a huge range of WD-40 uses and hacks you probably didn't know about.

When it comes to safety, one of the biggest concerns is whether WD-40 is flammable, and what precautions you should take when using it. The substance is a mixture of oils and solvents under pressure in an aerosol canister, and this WD-40 safety date sheet PDF describes it as an "Extremely Flammable Aerosol" — which basically means it comes in a spray can and catches fire easily. The document also notes that it "may explode if heated."

So, just how dangerous is it? What can you do to prevent WD-40 fires, and what should you do if it all goes wrong? Read on to find out.