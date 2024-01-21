How To Use WD-40 To Maintain Your Power Tools

Using WD-40 to maintain your power tools prolongs their life and keeps them ready for service when needed. Since professionals use and clean their power tools regularly, keeping them rust-free is easy. However, most DIYers store their power tools in a cabinet until they're needed to complete a project.

Extended garage cabinet storage subjects power tools to temperature and humidity fluctuations that lead to condensation and rust on metallic surfaces. When left unchecked, the corrosion worsens over time, degrading the lifespan of your power tools.

In addition to its water displacement and rust prevention properties, WD-40 performs as a penetrating oil and a top-notch degreaser. As a penetrating oil, it easily seeps into threaded connections to drive out moisture and prevent corrosion. Its grease-cutting properties aid in keeping your power tools free from sticky sap, cutting oils, and other contaminants. Properly maintained power tools perform as intended, making your DIY projects simpler and safer.

Power tools, like anything mechanical, benefit from routine preventive maintenance. Preventive maintenance can extend the life of expensive power tools, protecting your investment in quality equipment. The following four-step procedure ensures your power tools will perform when needed.