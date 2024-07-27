How To Properly Clean And Lubricate Your Motorcycle Chain

Taking ownership of any sort of vehicle means that you are also taking the care and maintenance into account. Properly maintaining the engine of a car or motorcycle is the best way to ensure it runs efficiently for as long as it's in your possession. As a bonus, it will also ensure the vehicle maintains a certain level of monetary value should you choose to sell it.

In the case of a motorcycle, such maintenance can also be vital to a rider's safety, as regularly changing the oil and taking additional steps to keep the bike in tip-top shape can help owners avoid potentially dangerous issues on-the-road. The good news is that there are certain aspects of motorcycle maintenance that can be performed without the aid of a professional mechanic. That includes properly maintaining the bike's chain, which is the primary way in which power is transmitted its rear wheel. Since most motorcycles are rear-wheel drive, it's important to ensure that chain is both cleaned and properly lubricated so you get a smooth, safe ride every time you hit the road.

You can indeed clean and lubricate your motorcycle chain on your own. The process can typically be done in under an hour's time, and it doesn't even require the removal of the chain. Here's how to clean and lubricate your motorcycle's chain.