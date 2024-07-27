How To Properly Clean And Lubricate Your Motorcycle Chain
Taking ownership of any sort of vehicle means that you are also taking the care and maintenance into account. Properly maintaining the engine of a car or motorcycle is the best way to ensure it runs efficiently for as long as it's in your possession. As a bonus, it will also ensure the vehicle maintains a certain level of monetary value should you choose to sell it.
In the case of a motorcycle, such maintenance can also be vital to a rider's safety, as regularly changing the oil and taking additional steps to keep the bike in tip-top shape can help owners avoid potentially dangerous issues on-the-road. The good news is that there are certain aspects of motorcycle maintenance that can be performed without the aid of a professional mechanic. That includes properly maintaining the bike's chain, which is the primary way in which power is transmitted its rear wheel. Since most motorcycles are rear-wheel drive, it's important to ensure that chain is both cleaned and properly lubricated so you get a smooth, safe ride every time you hit the road.
You can indeed clean and lubricate your motorcycle chain on your own. The process can typically be done in under an hour's time, and it doesn't even require the removal of the chain. Here's how to clean and lubricate your motorcycle's chain.
Cleaning your motorcycle chain
Assuming you are comfortable undertaking this task without professional oversight, you'll need a few cleaning materials on hand to give that chain a nice shine, including a chain brush (or an old toothbrush), a few clean shop towels, water, and an O-ring safe chain cleaner or degreaser. You may also need a wrench in case you have to remove your bike's fender to gain complete access to the chain. You should also secure the vehicle on a bike stand to immobilize it and help lift the back wheel off the ground while you clean. From there, follow these steps to clean your motorcycle chain.
- Place a rag or drop cloth underneath your bike, then coat the chain liberally with the chain cleanser.
- Spin the back wheel to move the chain and sprocket, ensuring the entire area is saturated.
- Let the compound soak in for a few minutes, then thoroughly scrub the chain inside and out with your brush, touching up the sprocket as well.
- With a damp cloth, wipe away dirt and grime loosened from scrubbing.
- Using a bucket of water or a hose with a light stream setting, rinse away any remaining dirt and grime from the chain.
- Dry the chain and gasket using a clean shop towel.
It is recommended that you clean your motorcycle chain when it is still warm from a ride, as this may help ensure some of the heavier dirt is loose and more easily removed at the start of the process.
Lubricating your motorcycle chain
Once you've got your motorcycle chain good and shiny, you're ready to hit with a little lubricant. This is not a complicated process, but you will need a motorcycle-safe chain lubricant, and more clean dry shop towels on hand before you begin. It's also recommended you remove the bike from the stand and take it for a short ride around the block before you begin to warm the chain back up and prime it for lubricant. With a warmed-up chain, and your motorcycle secured on a stand with the back wheel elevated off the ground, follow these steps to properly lubricate your motorcycle's chain.
- Put your bike in neutral gear so the rear wheel can be rotated.
- Begin spraying the motorcycle chain safe lubricant over the top of the chain, ensuring you follow the directions on the product's can to the letter.
- While rotating the rear wheel, saturate the chain with lubricant, covering all the rollers and plates.
- Allow the lubricant to set for approximately 15 minutes.
- After it has set, gently wipe away any excessive lube with a clean, dry shop towel.
- Clean any excess lube off the motorcycle's rear tire to prevent slippage when you get the bike back on the road.
It's recommended that you apply lubricant to your motorcycle chain every third or fourth time you fill it up with gas. Just FYI — while you're tending to the chain, it's also a good time to check its slack, and ensure it's in line with the manufacturer's recommended levels.