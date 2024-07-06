Think Twice Before Using WD-40 On These Parts Of Your Car

In 35-plus years of working on vehicles, i have come to wish I had bought stock in the WD-40 Company, the corporate entity behind the product of the same name. The WD stands for "water displacement," and it's made of a carefully guarded formula of solvents in a petroleum base. WD-40 can be used to help power tools work better and last longer and has a handful of uses you might not expect. WD-40 can also be put to use when doing repairs and upkeep on your car, like to help free rusty fasteners and quiet squeaky door or trunk hinges. I have gone through countless of the familiar blue-and-gold cans, particularly while restoring old Jeeps and International Scouts where nearly every bolt was badly rusted and wouldn't budge without a good WD-40 bath.

But despite all the places WD-40 can be used, there are some parts of your car that should be kept free of the ubiquitous aerosol. You might have heard that WD-40 is good at freeing frozen door locks, but when WD-40 evaporates, it leaves behind a sticky goop that can interfere with the operation of the lock's tumblers. You should also never spray WD-40 on squeaky brakes. It's a lubricant and will compromise the performance of your brake pads, which require friction to work properly.