Why You Should Never Put WD-40 On Your Brakes And Rotors

Of all the uses for WD-40, one it is quickest and best at is quieting squeaky mechanisms like door and gate hinges. This makes it a tempting proposition to want to spray the versatile product on all things noisy and bothersome. It's common to hear squeaking from your car's brakes, which might make you wonder if spraying WD-40 on noisy car brakes will make that annoying squeal go away. But while that familiar blue and gold can with the red cap and straw has a lot of useful functions when it comes to auto maintenance including helping to free frozen door lock cylinders, using it to quiet noisy brakes is unwise, unnecessary, and not recommended.

To know why, it helps to first understand what makes your brakes squeak in the first place. Often, the noise occurs after dew collects in the space between the pads and rotors overnight and traps dirt and other particles. A thin layer of rust forms, and when you apply the brakes in the morning, the pads squeeze the rust and other particles against the rotors, causing a squealing sound.