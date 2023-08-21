Why You Should Never Use WD-40 On Plastic

Plastics of various compositions are ubiquitous in our modern lives. From the various appliances and dishware in your kitchen to certain components of your car, you're pretty much guaranteed to find a little bit of plastic just about anywhere. Since plastic is artificial, it's generally more resistant to weathering, as opposed to something like metal, which can rust. However, on occasion, plastic can experience its own problems with sticking and greasiness.

In these situations, what's the first solution you usually think of? When it comes to degreasing and lubricating, you would probably leap to that classic jack-of-all-home-trades, WD-40. However, in yet another difference from metal, plastic and WD-40 definitely do not get along. In fact, if at all possible, you should refrain from using WD-40 on your plastics altogether. So, why exactly is using WD-40 to lubricate plastic things such a bad idea, and what happens if you do it anyway?