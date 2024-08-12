WD-40 Vs. WD-40 Silicone: What's The Difference And Where Should You Use Them?

When you hear the name "WD-40," the first thing that comes to mind is probably the company's original, Multi-Use Product. The brand name has become so synonymous with this particular compound that it's commonly used as shorthand, like calling a tissue a Kleenex. This isn't the only formula that WD-40 makes, however. The company has several different liquid and aerosol compounds in its catalog, and each of them is designed to work in very specific circumstances.

One of the most popular of these alternative products that WD-40 makes is its Specialist Silicone spray. The original WD-40 Multi-Use formula has a lot of different uses, but that doesn't mean that it's the best tool for every job. There are some situations where the silicone formula will make for a much more effective alternative. That said, it can sometimes be difficult to determine which spray is best suited for a given job if you aren't aware of what they are and how they work. Here is a quick breakdown of the main ingredients in the two formulas and what kind of jobs they are best suited to.