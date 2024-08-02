6 Potential WD-40 Health Risks & What To Do If You Experience Them

Anyone who has ever used WD-40 knows that it has a very distinctive odor, but did you know that the fumes have been known to cause drowsiness and dizziness? According to the manufacturer, standard multi-use WD-40 is safe to use without breathing protection, so long as you're in a well-ventilated area. So you should be fine using it outdoors, as long as you have no related allergies or pre-existing breathing conditions.

That said, there are a lot of applications for the product that tend to involve bringing the can inside. A quick burst in a door hinge probably wouldn't be enough to cause an issue for most people, but you should definitely be aware of this when using large amounts of the spray in a confined space with minimal airflow. Soaking tools in WD-40 to remove rust or using copious amounts on automotive parts as a degreaser are good examples of times when keeping the garage door open might be a good idea. Symptoms of overexposure include: "nasal and respiratory irritation and central nervous system effects such as headache, dizziness, and nausea."

WD-40 suggests that it's best to avoid breathing any vapors or mists when possible. If you experience any of these symptoms, WD-40 recommends that you first move to fresh air and then seek medical attention if breathing irritation develops or your other symptoms persist.