5 Must-Have Gadgets For Backpacking & Camping
When you're heading out for a camping or backpacking trip, packing smart is important. Being outdoors can be an incredible experience, but it also brings its share of challenges. The weather can change without warning, and nights can get darker than you might expect. Worst of all, you're often far from help or any power source. That's why having the right gadgets is crucial, as they can make a big difference.
Some tools are designed to keep you safe, while others are there to make things more comfortable. They can help you see after dark, keep your phone charged, or give you clean water to drink. These aren't just nice extras, as they can make your trip easier. In fact, in some situations, they can even save your life.
But not every gadget is worth the space in your backpack. Many products look helpful but turn out to be low quality. Some break after one use, while others just don't work when you need them most. That's why we've put together this list of five important gadgets for backpacking and camping. These gadgets are useful, reliable, practical, and built to last. Each product on the list was chosen due to the writer's own personal experience or based on overwhelmingly positive reviews from trusted publications.
Hihegd survival kit
If you're going camping or heading out on a long hike, it's always smart to have a plan for emergencies. This is where the Hihegd survival kit comes in, as it packs 250 useful tools and supplies into one compact bag. The kit includes all the basic first aid items you might need, such as bandages, tweezers, scissors, wound pads, and cotton buds. There's enough stuff in there to help you handle most minor injuries, whether it's a small cut, scrape, or something a bit more serious. All first aid items are packed inside a bright red pouch, so it's easy to find quickly when you need it.
The kit goes beyond first aid, as you'll find a folding shovel, a multi-functional axe, parachute cord, a compass, knife, whistle, fire starter, and even an emergency tent and blanket. These may stay unused most of the time, but if things go wrong, you'll be glad to have them. On top of that, it's not just designed for one person, as there's enough gear and supplies for a group, which is great if you're hiking or camping with friends or family.
The bag itself is made from tough, water-resistant nylon and is small enough to carry without adding too much weight. It's also designed with the MOLLE system, which means you can strap it onto your backpack, belt, or vest. The Hihegd survival kit is available on Amazon for $48.99.
Xtauto portable LED camping lantern
When you're out camping and the sun goes down, the darkness can make it hard to see where you're going or what's around you. That's why having a good lantern, like this one from Xtauto, is important, as it can help you move around safely, create a more comfortable atmosphere at your campsite, and keep you aware of any movement in your surroundings.
This lantern might seem small, but it gives you full 360-degree lighting with its six side LEDs and one bottom LED. It's bright enough to light up a whole tent or even a picnic table area, and you can easily control how much light it gives off by simply pulling the top upward. There's also a flashlight mode at the base, which is great for quick tasks like checking inside your backpack or heading to the restroom at night.
One of the best things about this lantern is how portable it is. When collapsed, it's about the size of a smartphone. That makes it easy to pack, even if you're trying to travel light. And with a folding handle on top, you can hang it from a tree branch or inside your tent. You can charge this lantern with a USB cable or by using sunlight, with the solar option being helpful when you're off the grid and away from any power outlets. You can buy the Xtauto portable LED camping lantern (pack of 4) for $29.99 on Amazon.
Mregb solar power bank
When you're hiking or camping, having a reliable backup power source can make a big difference. Your phone might run out of battery, or your lantern might need a recharge. Being stuck without power in the middle of nowhere is the last thing you want, and that's why we recommend getting a reliable solar power bank, like this one from Mregb. This portable power bank has a huge 42,800mAh battery, which means it can charge your phone several times before needing to be recharged itself. It uses high-density batteries, so even with all that power, it doesn't take up too much space or feel overly heavy in your backpack.
One feature that makes this power bank worth getting is its ability to charge via sunlight. The solar panel isn't the fastest way to charge, but it's a great backup when you're outdoors and don't have access to a wall outlet. You can just leave it in the sun during the day, and it will slowly build up power. It also has two USB ports, so you can charge two devices at the same time. The built-in flashlight is another useful feature, and it's bright enough to help you see clearly when walking at night or searching for something in your tent. On a full charge, it can run for up to 100 hours, so you won't have to worry about it running out after just a single night of use. The Mregb solar power bank is available on Amazon for $39.99.
LifeStraw water filter
One thing many people forget when packing for a hike or camping trip is clean drinking water. Carrying a few bottles is fine, but if you're out for more than a day or your supply runs low, you'll need a safe way to refill. That's where the LifeStraw water filter comes in. It's small, easy to carry, and can be one of the most important tools in your bag.
This small filter lets you drink directly from rivers, lakes, or even puddles. It's designed to remove 99.999999% of bacteria, including E. Coli and Salmonella, and 99.999% of parasites such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium. In other words, it makes dirty water drinkable, which can be a lifesaver if you're far from a clean water source. It also filters out microplastics, removing particles as small as 1 micron. On top of that, it makes the water clearer by reducing turbidity to 0.2 microns in size.
Even though it's small, this little filter is built to last as it can purify up to 4,000 liters of water over its lifetime. That's more than enough for months of backpacking or multiple camping trips. The best part is that it doesn't need batteries and has no moving parts, making it easy to use. For those interested, the LifeStraw water filter is available on Amazon for $17.95.
Wuben L50 flashlight
A good flashlight is one of those gadgets you should never forget when packing for a camping trip. When you're out in the woods, far from city lights, it can get so dark that you can't even see your own hand in front of your face. In such situations, having a reliable flashlight like the Wuben L50 can be a huge help. Whether you're walking to the restroom or checking your tent, this flashlight helps you see everything clearly.
The L50 offers a super bright beam, capable of shining up to 1,200 lumens, which is strong enough to light up an area as far as 200 meters (over 650 feet). That's incredibly useful if you need to quickly scan your surroundings. For example, if you hear something in the bushes and want to see what it is without getting too close, you can point the flashlight from a safe distance and light up the area.
It also has five different lighting modes: High, Medium, Low, Eco, and SOS. High mode is great for full visibility, while Low or Eco modes are better for saving battery when you're just reading or don't need much light. The SOS mode is useful in emergencies, as you can use it to signal for help if you get lost or need assistance. The L50 also comes with a 2,600mAh battery, which, once fully charged, can last up to 143 hours. The Wuben L50 is available on Amazon for $35.99.